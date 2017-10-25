Court Asked To Restore Legislature’s Budget Amid Fight With Dayton

Filed Under: Gov. Mark Dayton, Mark Dayton

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers want a district court to enforce its ruling that struck down Gov. Mark Dayton’s veto of the Legislature’s operating budget.

The legal battle between the Democratic governor and Republican Legislature has been in limbo for months. Dayton zeroed out lawmakers’ $130 million budget in May in a bid to rework costly tax breaks and other measures.

Dayton appealed a Ramsey County District Court judge’s ruling that restored that funding, eventually putting the case before the Minnesota Supreme Court. But the state’s highest court still hasn’t ruled definitively.

Lawmakers asked District Court Judge John Guthmann on Wednesday to enforce his July ruling. The motion says the House and Senate are spending budget reserves and have stopped per diem and other expenses while their funding’s fate is uncertain.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch