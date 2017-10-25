Litchfield City Workers Thrown From Bucket Truck After Being Hit By Semi

Filed Under: Litchfield Police Department, Semi-Truck Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two city workers were hurt Wednesday afternoon when the bucket truck they were working in was hit by a semi-truck, according to police.

The incident happened at about 1:21 p.m. at the intersection of Sibley Avenue and 3rd Street in Litchfield, authorities say. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the two men were in a bucket attached to a parked boom truck working on a stoplight when they were hit by a 1991 Mack semi tractor-trailer.

Authorities say the top of the semi-trailer hit the bucket attached to the boom truck. The two city workers were ejected from the bucket, and landed on top of the semi-trailer.

The two workers, a 40-year-old Litchfield man and 54-year-old Hutchinson man, were both hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

What led up to the incident is under investigation by the State Patrol with assistance from Litchfield police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch