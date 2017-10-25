Litchfield City Workers Thrown From Bucket Truck After Being Hit By Semi

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two city workers were hurt Wednesday afternoon when the bucket truck they were working in was hit by a semi-truck, according to police.
The incident happened at about 1:21 p.m. at the intersection of Sibley Avenue and 3rd Street in Litchfield, authorities say. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the two men were in a bucket attached to a parked boom truck working on a stoplight when they were hit by a 1991 Mack semi tractor-trailer.
Authorities say the top of the semi-trailer hit the bucket attached to the boom truck. The two city workers were ejected from the bucket, and landed on top of the semi-trailer.
The two workers, a 40-year-old Litchfield man and 54-year-old Hutchinson man, were both hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.
What led up to the incident is under investigation by the State Patrol with assistance from Litchfield police.