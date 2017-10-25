Vikings On London Game: ‘Just Another Road Trip’

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings are on their way to London and the destination is a date with the Cleveland Browns Sunday morning.

This is about a little bit of fun, but a whole lot about winning a football game and staying in first place in their division before their bye week.

If you think Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is giddy about sight-seeing in London, think again.

“You know I’ve never been to London so I’m not a very big expert on this. So it’s just another road trip,” Zimmer said.

But this is also an opportunity to do some international travel. Something a lot of players have not done before. And you sense there are different theories as to what they hope they can get out of that part of it.

So it’s football first, but you have to at least be aware you’re getting paid to travel overseas.

“I’ve never been out of the country so to me, this is kind of a big deal,” Vikings running back C.J. Ham said. “Playing in London, it’s going to be a great experience that I’ll never forget.”

Adam thielen was there the last time. What he didn’t get to see is what he’d like to see if he has some down time.

“I would really like to take in a soccer game so we’ll see if that happens or not,” Thielen said.

But as their coach stated, this is first and foremost a road trip. And when you’ve established yourself at the top of the division, you better understand that.

“It’s just another trip, another game. We need to be 6-2 and go out there and beat them,” defensive end Everson Griffen said.