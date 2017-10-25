Shakopee Man Caught With 200 Pounds Of Pot In Oregon

Filed Under: Marijuana Bust, Oregon, Pandy Hout, Shakopee

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 29-year-old Shakopee man was arrested earlier this month after a traffic stop in Oregon resulted in the discovery of more than 200 pounds of marijuana.

Authorities say the incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. last Wednesday as the Oregon State Patrol stopped a 2017 Ford Explorer for speeding. Police say during the stop, a state trooper became suspicious of criminal activity and searched the vehicle after an investigation.

Authorities discovered 201 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle. The trooper learned the driver, 29-year-old Pandy Hout of Shakopee, was with a 28-year-old man from California and they had flown from Colorado and rented the Ford Explorer.

pandy hout shakopee Shakopee Man Caught With 200 Pounds Of Pot In Oregon

(credit: Josephine County Jail)

oregon pot bust Shakopee Man Caught With 200 Pounds Of Pot In Oregon

(credit: Oregon State Patrol)

Authorities believe they traveled to an unknown location in California and got the marijuana. It’s believed they were intending to transport the marijuana to Minnesota.

Hout and the other man were arrested on suspicion of importing/exporting marijuana, possession of marijuana and unlawful deliver of marijuana. Both men are in custody in the Josephine County Jail in Oregon.

