Charges: Woman Fatally Shot St. Paul Man Trying To Break Up Fight

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 27-year-old woman is accused of fatally shooting a St. Paul father of four over the weekend as he was trying to break up a fight.

Denise Chanel White, of St. Paul, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the Saturday morning shooting, court documents filed in Ramsey County show.

The victim, Dawahn Littles, died at Regions Hospital shortly after the shooting. A GoFundMe page set up to help his family says he was an entrepreneur who leaves behind four children.

According to a criminal complaint, the shooting happened at an after-bar-close party Littles was throwing in the city’s Frogtown neighborhood. The party eventually spilled out into the streets near Lafond Avenue and Dale Street.

When a fight broke out at the intersection, Littles tried to break it up, the complaint states, adding that White was in a fight with several women.

Around 5 a.m., White pulled out a handgun and fired into the crowd. Littles cried “I’m hit!” after a bullet struck his chest.

His brother, who witnessed the shooting, stayed with him until emergency responders arrived. Little died an hour later in the emergency room.

White was seen fleeing the area on foot. According to the complaint, she knocked on a door of a man who recognized her as an acquaintance of his sister.

The man told investigators that White wept on the couch with a gun in her hand, saying “I shot him, I shot him.” She used a baby blanket to wipe down the weapon.

White left the home shortly after making a phone call. The man told investigators that a car came to pick her up.

Later, Littles’ brother picked White out of a lineup.

On Monday, police said they arrested another woman, Mia Kendrick, with aiding and abetting in the murder.

Littles’ death was one of two fatal shootings in St. Paul over the weekend.