Vikings’ K Forbath Named NFC Special Teams Player Of The Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings kicker Kai Forbath’s six successful field goals in the team’s win over the Baltimore Ravens Sunday was enough to earn him NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.
The award is the second of Forbath’s career and the first as a member of the Vikings.
In Sunday’s game, Forbath made all six of his field goal attempts, hitting them from 52, 51, 43, 43, 34, and 32 yards. He scored 18 points, setting a career high for him.
It’s also the first time in Forbath’s career where he made multiple field goals over 50 yards in a single game.
Quarterback Sam Bradford, who is now sidelined from knee issues, was the first Vikings player this year (Week 1) to take a player of the week honor.
