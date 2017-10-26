Sheriff: Woman, 55, Killed In Delano Dump Truck Accident

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 55-year-old woman from south central Minnesota died Wednesday in a construction accident in Delano.
The Wright County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident at about 8 a.m. on the 500 block of Railroad Ave. E. Authorities had received several reports that a construction worker had been hit by a dump truck working in the area.
When sheriff’s deputies arrived, a woman driving a dump truck for WM Mueller & Sons, Inc., for a road construction project was outside her truck when she was backed over by another dump truck. That truck was owned by Molnau Trucking.
The woman hit was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified Thursday as Jacqueline Jill Brueggemeier of Biscay, which is near Hutchinson.
The accident is still under investigation, but there are no criminal charges at this time.