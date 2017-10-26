Elusive Emu Named Dork Entrances Becker

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An emu on the lam is keeping an entire town playing a game of “Catch Me If You Can.”
The town of Becker is all in hot pursuit, kind of, of the 6 foot bird they’ve affectionately named “Dork.”
It has been on the loose since April, after a tree branch fell on the bird’s pen.
A Facebook community has been established, with many following the daily whereabouts of the beloved, albeit nerdily-named flightless bird, which weights somewhere in the neighborhood of 120 pounds.
According to the posts from community members, Dork has proven remarkably hard to ensnare, but the chase appears to be part of the attraction.
Some community members have posted in concern over Dork’s food supply. Others have reported near misses with the bird as they drove in the area.
According to avian experts, emus can sprint at speeds topping 30 miles per hour, which helps explain why Dork has been so elusive.