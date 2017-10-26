Working For The Weekend: Entertainment Best Bets

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s the weekend before Halloween and you know there will be some spooktacular events taking place in the Twin Cities. So get out your planners, and jot down these details.

Anoka Halloween Parade

For 97 years, Anoka has been the place to celebrate Halloween, and this year is no different. The Halloween Capital of the World hosts the state’s largest parade along with 10 days of festivities. The Grande Parade is on Saturday at 1 pm.

Boo Blast

Celebrate Halloween this weekend in Wayzata! Boo Blast is this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Trick-or-treat at retail shops and enjoy in-store activities, spooky specials and goodies for the little ones.

Trunk-Or-Treat

From New Brighton to Maple Grove, there are a number of “trunk-or-treat” events happening this weekend. You can “trunk-or-treat” in Burnsville this Saturday at Good Shepard Lutheran Church. There will also be games and food trucks.

Minneapolis Halloween Half Marathon

Finally, run a half marathon in your favorite costume. This Saturday is the first annual Minneapolis Halloween Half Marathon, as well as a 10K and a 5K. The race starts and finishes at Father Hennepin Park and features great views of the Mississippi River, Mill City and the Stone Arch Bridge. All finishers will get a free drink at McKinney Roe.