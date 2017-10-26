‘Eww’ Or ‘Yum’? Australian Restaurant Debuts ‘Bugstaburger’ For Halloween

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new burger just in time for Halloween is being called the stuff of nightmares. Are you brave enough to try it?
Huxtaburger in Melbourne, Australia has created the “Bugstaburger.” It comes with ant mayo and roasted mealworms, served on a blue bun.
Now it may be hard to believe, but mealworms are actually marketed as a healthy snack food, so this will go great with your diet.
The burger will only be served on Halloween.
If you just happen to be in Melbourne that day, it’ll cost you $8 to try.