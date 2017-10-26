Prepare For A Snowy Commute In The Twin Cities, Blizzard Conditions Far North

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesotans are bracing for the season’s first snow, which will fall during Friday morning’s commute in the Twin Cities and leave some communities up north with up to eight inches of snow.

WCCO meteorologists say the latest models show the wintry weather moving into northern Minnesota Thursday evening and gradually making its way south to the Twin Cities overnight.

The snow shouldn’t arrive in the metro area until after midnight, but those facing the morning commute will likely have to deal with sloppy snow and the annual traffic headache it brings.

The wet snow will fall in the Twin Cities through most of the day Friday and move out of central Minnesota around 9 p.m. Current models show that the Twin Cities will get around 2.5 inches of snow, which will struggle to accumulate on the warm ground.

If more than 2" of snow falls in Twin Cities tomorrow, that will be in the top 10 for October daily snowfalls. Record for date is 2.6" #mnwx https://t.co/ya53BVXmio — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) October 26, 2017

The story is different for other areas.

Just west of the metro, a large swath of central Minnesota looks to see anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of snow, with up to 5 inches possible near Brainerd. Most of the state is under a winter weather advisory.

Winter-like weather to make an early appearance…Snow & blustery winds are in the forecast later today & Friday! #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/rm7txf7zqZ — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) October 26, 2017

Extreme northwest and northern Minnesota are under a winter storm warning. Communities in those areas could see up to 8 inches of snow and experience blizzard conditions, with wind gusts as strong as 60 mph.

Looking ahead, weekend temperatures look to be below-average. The cool temperatures will linger into the early next week. Halloween night looks to be chilly but dry.