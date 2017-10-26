Fisher Price Recalling 63K Baby Seats Over Fire Hazard

Filed Under: Fisher Price, Recalls

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fisher Price is recalling 63,000 infant seats in the U.S. because they pose a fire hazard, and another 2,000 in Canada.

They are the “soothing motions” and “smart connect smoothing motions” seats.

The company says it’s received 36 reports of the product overheating and is offering customers a full refund.

Fisher Price is urging parents to stop using the seats immediately.

“This recall involves Fisher-Price Soothing Motions Seats with model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37, and DYH22 and Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats with model number CMR39,” the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported.

