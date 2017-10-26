Winter Returns: Brace For Slushy Friday CommuteMnDOT Crews Prep For 1st Snow | Latest Forecast | Radar

Pedestrian Hit, Killed By Car On Highway 51

Filed Under: Arden Hills, Highway 51

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is dead after he was hit by a car on Highway 51 in Arden Hills Thursday night.

According to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, it happened just before 8 p.m. near the intersection with West County Road E. The man driving the car called 911 after the crash. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a contributing factor to the crash and the driver is cooperating with investigators.

One lane of Highway 51 is closed while law enforcement investigate the crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch