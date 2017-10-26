Pedestrian Hit, Killed By Car On Highway 51

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is dead after he was hit by a car on Highway 51 in Arden Hills Thursday night.
According to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, it happened just before 8 p.m. near the intersection with West County Road E. The man driving the car called 911 after the crash. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a contributing factor to the crash and the driver is cooperating with investigators.
One lane of Highway 51 is closed while law enforcement investigate the crash.