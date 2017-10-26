Salt & Plows: MnDOT Crews Prepare For 1st Snow Of Season

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s that time of year again! The first flakes of the winter season are expected to fly in Minnesota over the next 24 hours.

We haven’t seen snow this early in Minnesota since 2009, but that doesn’t mean road crews aren’t ready to deal with it.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation starts stockpiling thousands of pounds of salt for the highways and roads as early as May.

All year round, crews work on snow plows and train truck operators at Camp Ripley.

With all of those preparations in place, the waiting game begins as supervisors monitor the roads and wait for the snow to hit Thursday night and Friday morning.

As the snow comes in, MnDOT hopes folks will change their driving habits and their mindsets.

“We do have a memory loss of what it’s like to drive on winter roadways and it’s not unreasonable to get used to a certain way of doing things when the roads are dry and clear…it’s not going to be that now, so we need to be ready,” said MnDOT Director of Communications Kevin Gutknecht.

MnDOT crews look at temperature and moisture before deciding to lay salt down. They won’t be pre-treating the roads since it will just blow off the pavement when it’s not snowing.

Gutknecht tells WCCO-TV one of the advantages of the snow coming this early is that the pavement is still warm so ice won’t form immediately.

One of the downsides is that there isn’t any residual salt on the roads.