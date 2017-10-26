Wirth Community Co-Op Opens In North Minneapolis

Winter Returns: Brace For Slushy Friday CommuteMnDOT Crews Prep For 1st Snow | Latest Forecast | Radar

Filed Under: Betsy Hodges, North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People in north Minneapolis came together Thursday evening to celebrate the new Wirth Community Co-Op.

The grocery store opened on the 1800 block of Penn Avenue North with more than 700 members, hoping to bring healthy food options to people in the neighborhood.

“This is a great day for North, this is a great day for the community, for the entire city — congratulations to everyone who made this happen!” Mayor Betsy Hodges said at the store’s opening.

According to the city of Minneapolis, 67,000 residents live more than a mile from a single supermarket, making it one of the largest federally-designated food deserts in the country.

The idea of the Wirth Co-Op was initiated 10 years ago. Now, organizers hope it will bring new life to the neighborhood.

