Wisconsin Driver Injured In Collision With Black Bear

Filed Under: Black Bear, Pierce County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 32-year-old Wisconsin woman suffered minor injuries when she struck a black bear in her vehicle late Wednesday evening.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at around 11:09 p.m. on Highway 29 west of 620th Street in Martell Township.

The vehicle, a 2014 Subaru, was traveling eastbound on the highway when it struck the bear in the eastbound lane.

The driver, identified as Lisa Thomas of Elmwood, Wisconsin, suffered minor injuries. She was treated at the scene and later released from the scene by medical personnel.

The bear succumbed to its injuries at the scene.

