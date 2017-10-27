Authorities Seize 9 Pounds Of Pot From Sherburne Co. Residence

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in central Minnesota seized more than 9 pounds of marijuana and arrested one person Thursday following a five-month investigation.
The marijuana was being mailed from Colorado to a residence on the 19000 block of County Road 43 near Big Lake, according to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities arrested 37-year-old Azad Sidney Erfanian at the residence. Investigators believe Erfanian has had controlled substances delivered to the residence before.
Erfanian is due in court Friday. The sheriff’s office said more arrests are possible.