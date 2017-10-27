Winter Returns: Snow Falls In Twin Cities | 100+ Crashes, 2 Fatal | Photo GalleryLatest Forecast | Radar

Authorities Seize 9 Pounds Of Pot From Sherburne Co. Residence

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in central Minnesota seized more than 9 pounds of marijuana and arrested one person Thursday following a five-month investigation.

The marijuana was being mailed from Colorado to a residence on the 19000 block of County Road 43 near Big Lake, according to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office.

marijuana seizure Authorities Seize 9 Pounds Of Pot From Sherburne Co. Residence

(credit: Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities arrested 37-year-old Azad Sidney Erfanian at the residence. Investigators believe Erfanian has had controlled substances delivered to the residence before.

azad sidney erfanian Authorities Seize 9 Pounds Of Pot From Sherburne Co. Residence

(credit: Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office)

Erfanian is due in court Friday. The sheriff’s office said more arrests are possible.

