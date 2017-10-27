1st Family Of Minn. Football Rocked By Health Scare

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The name “Grant” means football in these parts and for good reason
Bud Grant was head coach of the Minnesota Vikings for 17 years, and his son, Mike Grant, has won more state titles than any high school football coach.
Two of Mike’s brother — Dan and Bruce — played football in college. Bruce was a quarterback in the early 80s at the University of Minnesota-Duluth under legendary coach Jim Malosky.
The family gathered for a Vikings luncheon this week, just a few months removed from the news that rocked their world: Bruce was diagnosed with several brain tumors.
In the video above, Mike Max talks with the Grants about their unified fight for Bruce.