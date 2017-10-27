2 More Women Accuse Bush 41 Of Groping

Winter Returns: Snow Falls In Twin Cities | 100+ Crashes, 2 Fatal | Photo GalleryLatest Forecast | Radar

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two more women are coming forward to accuse former President George H.W. Bush of groping them.

Author Christina Baker Kline said the nation’s 41st president made the same joke others have mentioned before grabbing her buttocks in 2014 in Houston. She said a Bush driver told her she hoped she would be “discreet.”

Amanda Staples, a former candidate for state Senate, told the Portland Press Herald in Maine that she was groped by Bush in 2006 in Kennebunkport.

Two actresses have accused Bush of groping them.

The former president’s office says the 93-year-old Bush has “patted women’s rears in what he intended to be a good-natured manner.” The statement says he apologizes “to anyone he has offended.”

