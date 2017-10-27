Winter Returns: Snow Falls In Twin Cities | 100+ Crashes, 2 Fatal | Photo GalleryLatest Forecast | Radar

State Patrol: 100+ Crashes, 2 Fatal As Drivers Hit Snowy Roads

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –It’s inevitable, really. With the first snowfall come slippery roads, befuddled drivers and, of course, collisions.

Minnesota saw its first significant snowfall Friday, with the northern part of the state getting as much as 8 inches in some places. The metro also got a dusting of the white stuff.

The snowfall, combined with high-speed winds, made for difficult driving on some Minnesota roads.

According to State Patrol, by noon there had been 101 crashes statewide. Someone was injured in 16 of those crashes, and two of them were fatal.

The two fatal crashes occurred in the Duluth and Brainerd area, State Patrol said.

There were also 125 vehicle spin-outs.

