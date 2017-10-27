‘Stranger Things’ Gives Minn. Science Museum Shout-Out

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans who cleared their schedules Friday to watch one of the fall’s most-anticipated season premieres are reveling in a fashionable Twin Cities reference.
Season two of the Netflix original series “Stranger Things” debuted Friday, and the premiere episode shows Dustin, played by Gaten Matarazzo, sporting a Science Museum of Minnesota hoodie.
The critically-acclaimed horror/sci-fi series, set in the 1980s, revolves around a group of young friends-turned sleuths whose small Indiana town is beset by supernatural forces.
The first series was nominated for 18 Emmy Awards in 2016, and won six.