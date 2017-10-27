Winter Returns: Snow Falls In Twin Cities | 100+ Crashes, 2 Fatal | Photo GalleryLatest Forecast | Radar

‘U’ Police Investigating Sexual Assault After Homecoming Concert

Filed Under: University Of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police at the University of Minnesota are investigating an alleged sexual assault on campus after the school’s Homecoming concert.

According to police, three men approached the victim on University Avenue Southeast and Oak Street Southeast just after 10 p.m. on Oct. 20. The victim was leaving the Homecoming concert at TCF Bank Stadium.

The victim said the men verbally harassed them before physically and sexually assaulting them.

The victim described the suspects as three white men, 18 to 24 years old. Two of the suspects likely have brown hair, while the third is described as blonde. At least one of the suspects was wearing U of M apparel.

The victim was treated at a local hospital.

If you have information about the incident, police ask that you call 612-692-8477 and reference case number MP-17-406506.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch