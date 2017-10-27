‘U’ Police Investigating Sexual Assault After Homecoming Concert

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police at the University of Minnesota are investigating an alleged sexual assault on campus after the school’s Homecoming concert.
According to police, three men approached the victim on University Avenue Southeast and Oak Street Southeast just after 10 p.m. on Oct. 20. The victim was leaving the Homecoming concert at TCF Bank Stadium.
The victim said the men verbally harassed them before physically and sexually assaulting them.
The victim described the suspects as three white men, 18 to 24 years old. Two of the suspects likely have brown hair, while the third is described as blonde. At least one of the suspects was wearing U of M apparel.
The victim was treated at a local hospital.
If you have information about the incident, police ask that you call 612-692-8477 and reference case number MP-17-406506.