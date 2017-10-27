Wisconsin Senate Considers Fentanyl Bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate is poised to adopt a bill designed to crack down on deadly opioids known as fentanyl analogs.
The highly potent drug is being added to heroin to stretch its use, leading to spikes in overdoses across the state. Republican Rep. John Nygren’s daughter, Cassandra Nygren, was charged this month with providing the fentanyl that killed a pregnant woman.
The bill would add fentanyl analogs to the synthetic opiates category of controlled substances under state law, making it easier for prosecutors to go after manufacturers. The bill would make possessing, manufacturing or dealing a fentanyl analog a felony.
The Senate is set to take up the bill Tuesday. The Assembly passed it in June but the Senate plans to add more analog forms to the bill.
