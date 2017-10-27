Winter Returns: Snow Falls In Twin Cities | 100+ Crashes, 2 Fatal | Photo GalleryLatest Forecast | Radar

Wisconsin Close To Approving ‘Woodchuck Season’

Filed Under: Wisconsin, Woodchuck

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin state Senate is set to put the finishing touches on a bill that would create an open season on groundhogs.

The proposal would remove groundhogs from Wisconsin’s protected species list and establish a year-round open hunting and trapping season with no bag limits.

Supporters argue woodchucks are plentiful and their digging wreaks havoc across the state, destroying gardens and undermining building foundations, sidewalks and roads.

The Assembly passed the bill on a voice vote in June. The Senate is slated to take it up Tuesday.

Approval in that chamber would send the bill to Gov. Scott Walker for his signature.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch