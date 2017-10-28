Barr Fires Back After Rodgers Says LB Gave Him The Finger

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A spat between Aaron Rodgers and Anthony Barr that began with a broken bone is still raging on, nearly two weeks later.

Barr hit Rodgers in the first quarter of the Vikings’ 23-10 win over the Packers in Week 6, breaking the quarterback’s right collarbone. Rodgers was rolling out to the right and threw a pass before Barr tackled him.

The referees did not flag Barr and the NFL declined to fine or suspend him. Still, Rodgers and Packers coach Mike McCarthy insist the hit was dirty.

In an appearance on “Conan” this week, Rodgers added more fuel to the fire by saying Barr gave him the finger and made a “suck it sign” after the hit.

Saturday, Barr fired back on social media.

“after the play i go back to the huddle, don’t even look or say a word to him,” Barr wrote in a post on Twitter.

Barr says Rodgers was firing off profanities as he walked off the field, prompting the linebacker to respond.

“i don’t care if you aaron rodgers or Mr. Rodgers, if you say something like that you’re gonna get a response from me,” the post read.

Barr then criticized Rodgers for still talking about the incident, tagging the post #13dayslater.

Rodgers is on injured reserve and could miss the entire season with his injury.

The Vikings and Packers meet again at Lambeau Field on Dec. 23.