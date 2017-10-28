Sheriff’s Office: 2 Brothers Killed In Fire In Northern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say two brothers were killed when their trailer house caught fire in northern Minnesota Saturday morning.

According to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, the trailer, which the two men used as a hunting cabin, caught fire around 7 a.m. in Leon Township.

After firefighters extinguished the flames, they found two bodies inside. The men are believed to be brothers from the Twin Cities.

The sheriff’s office said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but foul play is not suspected.

The names of the victims have not been released.

