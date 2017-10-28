Mpls. Officer Who Protected Bar During Vegas Shooting Honored At Wild Game

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities hero helped kick off Saturday night’s Wild game at Xcel Energy Center.

Minneapolis Park Police Officer Justin Brown dropped the puck with his wife Britney in the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

justin brown honored at wild game Mpls. Officer Who Protected Bar During Vegas Shooting Honored At Wild Game

Brown was in Las Vegas for his honeymoon with his wife, who is a 911 dispatcher, when the deadly concert shooting took place.

During the massacre, he kept watch at the door of a crowded bar, keeping everyone safe inside. His wife went person to person to make sure they were OK as they struggled to reach people still at the concert.

The bar belonged to John Rich, of Big and Rich fame. Rich even gave Brown his gun during the time of the attack.

In a statement to WCCO, Rich said he was thankful Officer Brown was there and willing to jump into action.

