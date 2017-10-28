Winter Returns: Snow Falls In Twin Cities | 150+ Crashes, 2 Fatal | Photo GalleryLatest Forecast | Radar

State Patrol: St. Paul Man Killed In Spin-Out Crash

Filed Under: Minnesota State Patrol, Princeton, Sherburne County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul man was killed Friday night in a spin-out crash in Sherburne County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the fatal accident happened at 9:30 p.m. on Highway 169 at Rum River Drive in Princeton.

The 58-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, was driving southbound on the highway when his pickup truck spun out and rolled a two-and-a-half times.

The truck was found upside down in a ditch. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This was the third weather-related road fatality during Friday’s winter storm. Two other people were killed in crashes in Duluth and Brainerd.

The state patrol is investigating.

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch