State Patrol: St. Paul Man Killed In Spin-Out Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul man was killed Friday night in a spin-out crash in Sherburne County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the fatal accident happened at 9:30 p.m. on Highway 169 at Rum River Drive in Princeton.
The 58-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, was driving southbound on the highway when his pickup truck spun out and rolled a two-and-a-half times.
The truck was found upside down in a ditch. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
This was the third weather-related road fatality during Friday’s winter storm. Two other people were killed in crashes in Duluth and Brainerd.
The state patrol is investigating.