94-Year-Old Woman’s Wish To Meet Sen. Franken Granted

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota senator made one woman’s dream come true.

Saturday, 94-year-old Helen Nemer got to meet Sen. Al Franken.  Nemer says she’s been wanting to meet him for a while now. He stopped by her home in St. Paul to say hello.

Nemer has lived in Minnesota her whole life and follows politics closely. When Nemer was asked what she wished for, she said she wanted to meet Senator Franken. And, that was a surprise to him.

Franken’s visit was organized by Wish of a Lifetime, a nonprofit that grants wishes to older people in Minnesota.

