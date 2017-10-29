Woman Seriously Injured In Brooklyn Park Shooting; Man Arrested

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man is in custody following a Saturday night shooting in the north metro that left a woman with serious injuries.
The Brooklyn Park Police Department says the shooting happened around 9 p.m. on the 7900 block of Bryant Court North. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
The suspect, 37-year-old Shalamar Antonio Michael Allen, had fled the scene. Investigators say he knew the victim.
Officers set up a perimeter around the area of the shooting and deployed K9 unites to find Allen.
Shortly after 1 a.m., officers found and arrested Allen. He is in jail pending first-degree assault charges.
Police described the victim’s wounds as serious. As of Sunday morning, her condition is not known.
Allen’s criminal record shows previous convictions for assault, DWI and fleeing police.