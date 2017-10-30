American Indian Movement Leader Dennis Banks Passes Away

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The family of American Indian activist Dennis Banks says he was surrounded by family when he died at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
Banks’ family says the 80-year-old developed pneumonia after undergoing heart surgery earlier this month and didn’t want to be put on life support. He died Sunday night.
Daughter Tashina Banks Rama says the family plans to hold wakes in Minneapolis and on the Leech Lake Reservation. She says details are still being worked out, but the wakes will be held Wednesday evening at the Minneapolis American Indian Center, and Thursday and Friday on the reservation. He’ll be buried there Saturday.
Rama says her father was in good spirits until his pneumonia took a turn for the worse on Friday. She says about 30 people were in the room when he died, including siblings, children and grandchildren.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)