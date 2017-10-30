Drug Robbery Leads To Drive-By Shooting In Fargo; 2 Arrested

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fargo police have arrested two people in what they describe as a drug-related drive-by shooting.
Authorities say one of the suspects initially tried to rob the victim of drugs at gunpoint Sunday afternoon, but the victim drove away after a struggle over the gun.
Police say the suspects then chased the victim and shot at him. The victim wasn’t hit, but he was treated at a hospital and released for injuries he suffered during the scuffle over the gun.
Three people were taken into custody after a traffic stop in West Fargo, and two were later arrested.
