Halloween Forecast: Trick-Or-Treating Temperatures To Be In The Low 30s

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Trick-or-treaters venturing out for candy this Halloween might want to bring jackets as temperatures will be on the cooler side.

WCCO meteorologists say that temps in the Twin Cities during prime trick-or-treating hours Tuesday will be in the low 30s. The skies will be mostly cloudy, with slight winds blowing 5-10 mph.

Compared to past Halloweens, this year’s forecast is chilly. Last year, the daily high was nearly 60 degrees.

According to the DNR, Halloween day highs in the Twin Cities generally climb into the 40s and 50s. The warmest Halloween on record happened in 1950, when the high reached a balmy 83 degrees.

In contrast, the coldest Halloween low ever recorded was way back in 1878, when the mercury fell to 15 degrees.

About a quarter of the time, it rains or snows on Halloween in the Twin Cites. The most rain ever to drench trick-or-treaters happened in 1979, when .78 inches fell.

Meanwhile, the most snowfall recorded was — as every Minnesotan knows — during the Halloween Blizzard of 1991, when a staggering 8.2 inches of snow paralyzed the metro.

Still, the state climate journal says that snow on Halloween is about as rare as getting a full-sized candy bar in your treat bag.

That is, it occurs only about 4 percent of the time.