Meth Packet Found In Wisconsin Trick-Or-Treater’s Bag

KESHENA, Wis. (AP) — Menominee Tribal Police say a parent on the reservation found a packet of methamphetamine among her child’s trick-or-treat Halloween candy.

The parent turned the small packet of crystal powder over to police early Monday and officers say it tested positive for meth. The child did not ingest the powder.

WLUK-TV says police are urging parents to check their children’s candy if they have been trick or treating in the Keshena area on the Menominee reservation.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

