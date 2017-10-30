RUSSIA PROBE CHARGES: LIVE CBSN Coverage | POTUS' Former Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort Indicted

Michigan Coach: QB Peters Likely To Start Against Minnesota

Filed Under: Golden Gophers

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says quarterback Brandon Peters will likely take the first snap Saturday night against Minnesota.

Harbaugh seemed to say Peters had already earned the start when he led the Wolverines to a 35-14 win over Rutgers. Two days later, Harbaugh refused to name a starter under center at his weekly news conference.

Harbaugh says there’s a “51 percent,” chance the redshirt freshman makes his first start against the Golden Gophers.

Peters replaced fifth-year senior John O’Korn against the Scarlet Knights and made the most of the chance to play. Peters was 10 of 14, completing passes to nine teammates, for 128 yards and a touchdown in his first extended opportunity to play.

