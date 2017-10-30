Sendejo Suspension Over, Vikings Claim RB Mack Brown

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings made a series of roster moves Monday as they head into their bye week on top of the NFC North Division.
The Vikings improved to 6-2 on the season after beating the Cleveland Browns 33-16 in London. They did so without starting safety Andrew Sendejo, who was suspended for one game after his hit on Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace.
That suspension is now lifted, and Sendejo is back on the active roster. The Vikings also claimed running back Mack Brown off waivers. He’s in his third year out of Florida and most recently played with the Washington Redskins.
To make room for both on the roster, the Vikings waived wide receiver Rodney Adams and center Cornelius Edison.