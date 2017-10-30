November Festivals Across Minnesota, At A Glance

By Amy Rea
What this month’s list doesn’t reflect is the vast number of tree lighting, welcome to winter, get ready for the holidays festivals and craft fairs. Check your local community chamber for local information. Don’t forget to check the Minnesota Historical Society’s event page; they’ve always got something interesting going on.
Minneapolis
Art Attack
Nov. 3-5
A warehouse full of art and artists, all in time to help you get a jump on that holiday shopping.
Lutsen
Annual Masters’ Bluegrass Weekend
Nov. 3-5
The 27th annual celebration of bluegrass in a beautiful locale.
Madison
Norsefest
Nov. 9-11
Lutefisk eating contests. You don’t want to eat? Go to watch. Also—other kinds of food. And art shows, and a talent show, and Norsky bingo.
Two Harbors
Annual Edmund Fitzgerald Memorial Beacon Lighting
Nov. 10
The anniversary of the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald is commemorated with special tours that allow visitors to see the lighthouse beacon lit from inside the lighthouse, the only time each year that this privilege is available. Bring warm clothes.
Rochester
Mayowood Mansion Christmas Tours
Thurs..-Sun., Nov. 11-Dec. 17
Advance registration required. Visit the home of the Mayo Clinic founder and see it decorated for the holidays, with guided tours to explain the historical significance of the home.
Minneapolis
MCAD Annual Art Sale
Nov. 16-18
This is your chance to find that “artist on the verge.” MCAD students create and sell artworks. Go early.
Grand Marais
Winterer’s Gathering
Nov. 17-19
The North House Folk School outdoes itself with this festival, including all manner of winter skill courses (building a wood stove, snowshoe construction, build a traditional toboggan), ski and gear swap, winter camping, and an Arctic film festival.
Minneapolis
Harvest Jamboree
Nov. 17-19
The Minnesota Bluegrass Old-Time Music Association began this festival just a few years ago, combining old-time bluegrass with live concerts, workshops, contests, and a banquet.
Aitkin
Fish House Parade
Nov. 24
Wild and crazy ice fishers decorate their fish houses and take them on parade prior to settling them on the frozen lake for the season.
St. Paul
Hmong New Year
Nov. 24-27
Visit to learn more about the Twin Cities’ Hmong community, and enjoy live music, dancing, a beauty contest, and food.
Minneapolis
Holidazzle
Thurs-Sun, Nov. 24-Dec. 23
Movie nights, ice skating, illuminated sculptures, visits with Santa, fireworks, live music, kids’ activities–Holidazzle keeps expanding.
What else is happening in our state? Be sure to check out the 10 p.m. Sunday night WCCO newscasts, where you can learn more in the weekly segment, Finding Minnesota.