November Festivals Across Minnesota, At A Glance

By Amy Rea

What this month’s list doesn’t reflect is the vast number of tree lighting, welcome to winter, get ready for the holidays festivals and craft fairs. Check your local community chamber for local information. Don’t forget to check the Minnesota Historical Society’s event page; they’ve always got something interesting going on.

Minneapolis

Art Attack

Nov. 3-5

A warehouse full of art and artists, all in time to help you get a jump on that holiday shopping.

Lutsen

Annual Masters’ Bluegrass Weekend

Nov. 3-5

The 27th annual celebration of bluegrass in a beautiful locale.

Madison

Norsefest

Nov. 9-11

Lutefisk eating contests. You don’t want to eat? Go to watch. Also—other kinds of food. And art shows, and a talent show, and Norsky bingo.

Two Harbors

Annual Edmund Fitzgerald Memorial Beacon Lighting

Nov. 10

The anniversary of the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald is commemorated with special tours that allow visitors to see the lighthouse beacon lit from inside the lighthouse, the only time each year that this privilege is available. Bring warm clothes.

Rochester

Mayowood Mansion Christmas Tours

Thurs..-Sun., Nov. 11-Dec. 17

Advance registration required. Visit the home of the Mayo Clinic founder and see it decorated for the holidays, with guided tours to explain the historical significance of the home.

Minneapolis

MCAD Annual Art Sale

Nov. 16-18

This is your chance to find that “artist on the verge.” MCAD students create and sell artworks. Go early.

Grand Marais

Winterer’s Gathering

Nov. 17-19

The North House Folk School outdoes itself with this festival, including all manner of winter skill courses (building a wood stove, snowshoe construction, build a traditional toboggan), ski and gear swap, winter camping, and an Arctic film festival.

Minneapolis

Harvest Jamboree

Nov. 17-19

The Minnesota Bluegrass Old-Time Music Association began this festival just a few years ago, combining old-time bluegrass with live concerts, workshops, contests, and a banquet.

Aitkin

Fish House Parade

Nov. 24

Wild and crazy ice fishers decorate their fish houses and take them on parade prior to settling them on the frozen lake for the season.

St. Paul

Hmong New Year

Nov. 24-27

Visit to learn more about the Twin Cities’ Hmong community, and enjoy live music, dancing, a beauty contest, and food.

Minneapolis

Holidazzle

Thurs-Sun, Nov. 24-Dec. 23

Movie nights, ice skating, illuminated sculptures, visits with Santa, fireworks, live music, kids’ activities–Holidazzle keeps expanding.

