Sheriff: Altercation Led To Chetek Double Murder-Suicide

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Barron County Sheriff’s Office said Monday three people found dead inside a western Wisconsin home Friday all died of gunshot wounds, and the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide.
Authorities responded at about 9:02 p.m. Friday to a female requesting help at 611 26th Street in Chetek. Local police, Barron County sheriff’s deputies and the Wisconsin DNR responded to the scene and made entry.
When authorities got inside, they discovered the bodies of three people who had all suffered gunshot wounds. They were identified as 55-year-old John Hengst, 55-year-old Brenda Turner and 17-year-old Natalie Turner. Authorities say all three died from a single gunshot wound, and Brenda Turner also suffered blunt force injuries to her face, neck, torso and had a left side rib fracture.
An investigation shows it appears there was an altercation in the upstairs bedroom of the home, and it continued downstairs, where Brenda Turner was found dead from a single gunshot wound. Authorities say Natalie made the 911 call asking for help, and she was found dead in her upstairs bedroom from a single gunshot wound.
Hengst was found dead downstairs from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities say the deaths of Brenda and Natalie Turner are homicide, and Hengst’s manner of death is suicide.