That ‘Stranger Things’ Science Museum Hoodie Could Be Yours This Christmas

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A lot of people spent their weekend binge-watching season two of the Netflix hit “Stranger Things.”

The show takes place in a small town in Indiana. When a young boy disappears, his friends and town leaders uncover a mystery involving supernatural forces.

Local fans may have noticed one of the young stars wearing a Science Museum of Minnesota sweatshirt in the first episode of the new season.

It’s a hit sci-fi series which takes place in the ’80s, and the era’s culture plays a big part in the attraction.

After last Friday’s debut, social media was buzzing when fans noticed a shoutout to Minnesota. It was a retired purple Science Museum of Minnesota hoodie — and it went viral.

“It just snowballed over the weekend and we’ve had thousands of likes and shares and all sorts of attention all based upon that one notice back on Friday afternoon,” Science Museum spokeswoman Kim Ramsden said.

Ramsden says it began with one tweet from a fan who noticed the Brontosaurus thunder lizard hoodie.

“It’s been a really unexpected thrill ride to be able to watch our social media accounts just blow up with a lot of fans, there are a lot of Science Museum fans all around the world who are really excited to see the shoutout to the museum,” she said.

And with thousands requesting to bring back the retro hoodie, they’re already working on making that happen at the museum.

“We know with the international demand, that this needs to go online, and needs to go online as quickly as possible,” Ramsden said.

As for the high demand of that retired hoodie, Ramsden says it’s no shock, when you tie together the nostalgia for the ’80s and the Science Museum of Minnesota.

“For us, it’s not that far of a stretch to see that Science Museum fans love seeing the museum into one of their favorite shows because that show really celebrates nostalgia of being a kid in the ’80s and growing up and thinking about what was going on at that time,” Ramsden said.

As for how that purple hoodie ended up in the show, that is a mystery. Ramsden says they’ve reached out to reps from “Stranger Things” and they’re waiting on an answer.

She also says they hope to have the hoodie available for purchase online, and in their gift store before the holidays.

If you’d like to get your hands on one, you can get on museum’s mailing list by clicking here.