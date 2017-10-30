RUSSIA PROBE CHARGES: LIVE CBSN Coverage | POTUS Fmr. Campaign Chairman Paul Manfort & Rick Gates Indicted

Third Round Of 94 Protesters To Make Court Appearance

By Mary McGuire
Filed Under: Interstate 94, Jeronimo Yanez, Mary McGuire, Philando Castile, Protesters

ST.PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A group of 5 protesters involved in the demonstrations that shut down Interstate 94 in July of last year will go before a judge in Ramsey County on Monday morning.

These individuals are charged for their involvement in the protests that happened in the days after Philando Castile was shot and killed by former police officer Jeronimo Yanez.

Police arrested 102 people and around 50 were charged, but after plea deals and dismissals, 21 people had to ultimately face trial.

The charges include public nuisance and unlawful assembly, which are both misdemeanors.

Yanez was found not guilty on all charges in June. He was immediately let go from the St. Anthony Police Department.

