Man, 42, Ejected & Killed In Waseca Rollover Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 42-year-old Waseca man is dead after a rollover crash Sunday evening.
According to the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on a traffic stop Sunday at 7:54 p.m. when a vehicle rolled over on Waseca County Road #9 near County Road #4.
After calling in the crash, the deputy arrived on scene and found the driver had been ejected from the vehicle and was unconscious in the field. The deputy immediately began treatment on the victim.
The victim, identified as Justin Below, passed away from the injuries suffered in the crash.
The crash is under investigation.