Best Non-Beef Burgers In Minnesota

By Cortney Mohnk Whether you’re a vegetarian, cutting out red meat or just want a change of pace for the pallet, you may find that your restaurant burger cravings are met with disappointing options. Let us recommend some local faves! These Twin Cities joints serve up non-beef burgers that don’t skimp on taste. Read on for some must-try plates.

The Bulldog

237 6th St. E.

St. Paul, MN 55101

(651) 221-0750

www.thebulldoglowertown.com Burgers and beer are a big draw at the Bulldog’s two Minneapolis locations, as well as this one in the Lowertown area of St. Paul. But beef isn’t the only way Bulldog does burgers. Try the black bean variation with a peppery mayo on a rye bun and fixed with onions, tomato and lettuce. Turkey burgers with smoked gouda are also an option or sub a buffalo bison patty in lieu of beef for any burger on the menu.

Cooper Pub

1607 Park Place Blvd.

St. Louis Park, MN 55416

(952) 698-2000

www.cooperpub.com The Cooper Pub’s lunch menu has three non-beef burgers to choose from. The unique veggie Lucy burger is a patty of quinoa, wild rice and seasoned veggies that has oozy Havarti cheese and a pile of tomato, avocado and onion on top. The turkey burger combines fresh bell peppers, green onions and a little paprika for a smoky kick. The bison burger stacks on cheddar cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato and onion for a classic-tasting alternative to a hamburger.

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Ave. S.

Minneapolis, MN 55404

(612) 276-6523

www.icehousempls.com Four types of grains and mushrooms join to make a tasty non-meat patty for the Icehouse’s veggie burger. But it’s the toppings that really send this sandwich to the next level. Porcini mushrooms, taleggio cheese, spinach and aioli make it absolutely mouth-watering. Pair it with a side of fries and spicy ketchup or seasonal vegetables with mustard sauce for a delicious and filling meal. Related: Best Fish Sandwiches In Minnesota

J. Selby’s

169 N. Victoria St.

St. Paul, MN 55104

(651) 222-3263

www.jselbys.com J. Selby’s is a plant-based restaurant that has no animal products on their menu. Some may think this is a sure-fire recipe for bland and boring food but this eatery sees a steady flow of satisfied patrons. Many come for the Dirty Secret. This revision of the Big Mac stacks two faux meat patties with a special sauce, “cheeze”, lettuce, pickles and onions on a sesame seed bun that looks like the real deal from McD’s.