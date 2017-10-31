Heads Up: November Is Peak Month For Deer-Vehicle Crashes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials are warning drivers to be on the lookout for deer as November is the peak month for deer-vehicle crashes.
MnDOT says the reason so many crashes occur this time of year is because it’s deer mating season and there are fewer daylight hours.
In the last week, there’ve been several stories of deer-vehicle crashes. One involved a six-car pile-up. Another ended with a banged-up squad car.
To avoid deer, MnDOT says that drivers should be alert, watch the side of the road during low-light hours, and expect deer to travel with other deer.
Also, motorists are encouraged to not swerve if they encounter a deer. Just hit the brakes.
While they might collide with an animal, drivers face greater danger from crashing into trees or on-coming traffic.