Temps Will Struggle To Get Above Freezing Halloween Night

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When your kids head out the door Tuesday evening, Mother Nature will be handing out a chilly trick.

After a string of warmer-than-normal Halloweens — last year was a balmy 58 – there will be frost on the pumpkins this year.

“So if we warm no more, this is the coldest since 1996,” said WCCO meteorologist Chris Shaffer.

He says the average high this day is around 51 degrees.

However, temperatures Tuesday struggled to get above freezing. So for all the little ghosts and goblins out on the prowl, dress for it.

Candy alone won’t fuel your fire!

“Funny thing is, talking to folks, I don’t think the kids care,” Shaffer said. “They’re bolting from house to house. It’s the parents that have to go with them, and the poor person opening the door 50 times with all that cold air rushing in.”

Temperatures around prime trick-or-treating time will be in the low 30s. Winds blowing 5-10 mph will make it fell even colder.

But to put this all into perspective, rewind the calendar back 26 years ago. That was the night the Halloween Blizzard of 1991 clobbered Minnesota.

That storm stretched over four days, burying the state in 28.4 inches of snow.