St. Paul Police: 1 Injured In Shooting Near Elementary School

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A person was shot in the torso Tuesday afternoon near a St. Paul elementary school.
Police received reports of a shooting behind a home on the 400 block of Thomas Avenue at about 1:30 p.m. The home is in the South Frogtown neighborhood, across the street from Jackson Elementary School.
Two people were shot at, but only one was struck. Police says both people met them and paramedics four blocks south of the scene on University Avenue.
The gunshot victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Police are investigating, and say they have no suspects in custody at this time.