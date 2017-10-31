2 Tractor-Trailers Collide In Western Minn., 1 Driver Killed

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota truck driver is dead after his tractor-trailer collided with another tractor-trailer in Grant County Monday morning.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened just before 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 27 and Highway 59. One of the trucks was westbound on Highway 27 and stopped at the intersection before proceeding to cross. The other truck — with 61-year-old Joseph Cecil of Sebeka, Minnesota, behind the wheel — was headed south on Highway 59 and smashed into the truck heading across the highway.
The State Patrol says Cecil was killed on impact, and was not wearing a seat belt. The other driver wasn’t injured.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the response to the crash.