At Least A Couple Inches Of Snow Possible For Metro Area

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After our coldest Halloween in 15 years, we are gearing up for snow.
Snow has already made its way into western Minnesota, and it’s expected to hit the metro area late Wednesday morning and continue into the afternoon.
Two to four inches of snow is possible in the north and east metro, where a winter weather advisory is in effect into the evening. As temperatures warm, the snow could turn to a rain-snow mix, especially in the south metro, this afternoon.
Along the North Shore of Lake Superior, 4 to 6 inches of snow is possible.
Highs today will be in the upper 30s, with lows around the freezing line Thursday morning.
Thursday is expected to be mostly cloudy, but dry.