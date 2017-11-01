Minnesota Animal Humane Society In Buffalo Closes For Good

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota Animal Humane Society shelter has closed its doors for good.
The organization decided to shift animals, staff, and services from Buffalo to its four other locations. About 2,000 animals pass through the shelter, but only 200 come directly from Buffalo.
The Animal Humane Society says the community will still be serviced by other organizations they partner with in the area.
“Our employees are staying with us in the organization and we’re moving towards a place that helps us strategically move forward,” Minnesota Animal Humane Society president and CEO Janelle Dixon said.
Animals not adopted as of today were moved to the Animal Humane Society shelter in Golden Valley.