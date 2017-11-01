800 Dairy Cows Need New Homes After Wis. Barn Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hundreds of cows are in search of a new home after a dairy barn caught on fire in western Wisconsin Wednesday.
The fire happened at the Four Cubs Farm in Grantsburg at about 11 a.m.
Crews from multiple departments — including Grantsburg, Siren, Webster, Frederic, Cushing and Pine City — were all on the scene to knock down the flames.
The fire was still going as of mid-afternoon Wednesday, but crews said it had been fully contained. Two segments of the structure were still on fire just before 4 p.m.
The first half of the building was completely destroyed, and the other half has reportedly been salvaged.
Authorities say all the animals and people connected with the farm were safe. One firefighter did sustain a non-life threatening injury.
The family who owns the farm said they needed help to line up people with trailers who could help move 800 dairy cows to other farms.