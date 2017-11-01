Mom Bites Into Son’s Halloween Candy, Gets Mouthful Of Pins

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A northern Minnesota mother is advising parents to check their children’s Halloween candy after she bit into one of her son’s Snickers bars and found it full of pins.
Candy Ellestad, of Proctor, posted a photo of the candy bar and the pins on Facebook, telling others to check their kids’ Halloween treats. The post was shared more than 2,600 times.
She told the Grand Forks Herald that her son got the candy over the weekend at a school festival where candy was handed out.
She said that she doesn’t suspect anyone local tampered with the candy bar, as there was no damage to the wrapping.
Instead, Ellestad told the newspaper that then pins probably got into the bar during the manufacturing process.
Police are investigating but say they have no suspect as many people donated candy to the festival, including Ellestad.
Ellestad was not hurt by the pins.