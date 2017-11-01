Mom Bites Into Son’s Halloween Candy, Gets Mouthful Of Pins

Filed Under: Halloween, Halloween Candy, Proctor

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A northern Minnesota mother is advising parents to check their children’s Halloween candy after she bit into one of her son’s Snickers bars and found it full of pins.

pins in the candy Mom Bites Into Son’s Halloween Candy, Gets Mouthful Of Pins

(credit: Candy Ellestad)

Candy Ellestad, of Proctor, posted a photo of the candy bar and the pins on Facebook, telling others to check their kids’ Halloween treats. The post was shared more than 2,600 times.

She told the Grand Forks Herald that her son got the candy over the weekend at a school festival where candy was handed out.

She said that she doesn’t suspect anyone local tampered with the candy bar, as there was no damage to the wrapping.

Instead, Ellestad told the newspaper that then pins probably got into the bar during the manufacturing process.

Police are investigating but say they have no suspect as many people donated candy to the festival, including Ellestad.

Ellestad was not hurt by the pins.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch